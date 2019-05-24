The future of mobility in Paris is intra-modal transportation

Paris is awash in new mobility services, from free-floating rentals to AVs. RATP’s job, says Director of Innovation Mathieu Dunant, will be to tie them all together. By Xavier Boucherat

   May 24, 2019

Paris is home to one of Europe’s largest and most comprehensive public transport infrastructures, developed over the course of more than a century. Commuting via bus, metro or light rail is especially common in the French capital compared with other European centres: 2017 figures from Eurostat show that over 60% of Parisians use public transport to get to work, compared with Berlin and London where the figure lies between 50% and 60%….

Close
Close