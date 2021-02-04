The Ford-Google tie-up is a sign of the times

A recent special report from Automotive World asked, could tech giants become automakers? Since publication, one name has told Reuters it remains interested in exactly that: Apple is reportedly developing a vehicle for consumers, with a new battery design that could dramatically reduce costs. However, as things stand—and assuming the news is true, which the company has not confirmed—Apple remains an outlier. Rather than Microsoft grilles or Baidu hood ornaments, most big tech players will continue to pursue in-vehicle opportunities dependent on software, AI and connectivity….