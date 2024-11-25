Tesla seeks “conditional” dismissal of Rivian theft lawsuit 

A years-long legal dispute between electric vehicle (EV) brands Tesla and Rivian appears to be nearing its conclusion. On 22 November 2024, Tesla told a California state judge that it has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit against the start-up that claimed violations of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act, intentional interference, and breach of contract. The details of the settlement remain unknown.
