Tesla seeks “conditional” dismissal of Rivian theft lawsuit 

After accusing Rivian of stealing trade secrets around next-generation battery technology, Tesla is setting terms for de-escalation. By Stewart Burnett 

A years-long legal dispute between electric vehicle (EV) brands Tesla and Rivian appears to be nearing its conclusion. On 22 November 2024, Tesla told a California state judge that it has reached a “conditional” settlement in its 2020 lawsuit against the start-up that claimed violations of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act, intentional interference, and breach of contract. The details of the settlement remain unknown.  

