Tesla faces readjustment period

Tesla has become synonymous with the automotive industry’s transition to electric mobility, growing over a decade from a plucky start-up to one of the sector’s go-to barometers. Part of Tesla’s early success was due to initially generous government regulation and incentive schemes: the first 200,000 Tesla buyers were able to access US$7,500 in federal tax credits and up to US$10,000 total when including California-specific incentives. President Trump’s successor, however, is taking a different approach.