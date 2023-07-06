Telematics and IoT can guide the CV electrification journey

The pressure is on for commercial fleet operators to decarbonise their vehicles without sacrificing service levels, yet the specifics of how and when remain unclear. Connected vehicle technology and data analysis are valuable resources for answering these important questions.

Data has already been leveraged by Ford’s FordLiive platform to reduce branded fleet downtime and educate customers on the importance of telematics and IoT-based monitoring devices. But what about operators with more diverse fleets starting at an early point in their electrification journey? Lithuanian telematics software provider Gurtam, which has a presence in more than 150 countries, is helping to fulfil that need through its fleet management platform for GPS tracking and IoT, Wialon.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon, tells Automotive World about how this product can assist commercial fleet electrification and describes the evolving role of telematics and IoT in the automotive industry.