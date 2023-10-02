Supplier decarbonisation can be a competitive differentiator

OEMs encouraging suppliers to compete on decarbonisation could help the industry achieve its ambitious climate neutrality goals. By Will Girling

In 2021, the European Commission (EC) proposed that automakers would need to reduce CO2 emissions 90% to help achieve climate neutrality (below a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase) by 2050. There are several levers at the industry’s disposal to achieve this target.

Measures to tackle scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, such as electrifying the global vehicle parc and powering factories with renewable energy, are within OEMs’ direct control. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, Tesla, BYD, and BMW are among those leading the way in terms of electric market dominance, technology performance, and strategic vision.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here