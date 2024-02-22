Subaru Q3 2023/24 results

Q3 group revenue rose by 21% as sales grew 12.7%, writes Jonathan Storey

A strong rise in US sales helped Subaru's Q3 operating profit rise by 79% and encouraged the firm to raise its full-year earnings forecast by a further 7%. The company has not yet returned to the full-year double-digit operating margins (11.7-17.5%) it enjoyed in the five years to March 2018, but it looks to have rebounded from its mostly lacklustre performance since then.

