Stellantis rejoins ACEA to help build new industry roadmap

Almost two years after it left the organisation, Stellantis hopes ACEA membership will provide a platform for navigating future challenges. By Will Girling

Following media reports that Stellantis planned to rejoin the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the company confirmed such an intention on 10 December 2024. It is unclear to what extent Carlos Tavares’ exit earlier in the month precipitated this decision. He originally took Stellantis out of the lobbying group in 2022 to establish its own Freedom of Mobility Forum. Subject to approval, ACEA membership would commence from 1 January 2025.

With the European industry now at a “critical moment” in its evolution, the automaker apparently no longer believes it can tackle the challenges of environmental targets and a rapidly changing global market on its own initiative. Emphasising the importance of “dialogue” and “a shared understanding of stakes”, Stellantis calls ACEA the “right platform” to kindle both.

