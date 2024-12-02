Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares makes surprise early departure

2024 has seen a number of high-profile retirements and resignations at Stellantis, but none so significant as the 10 October confirmation that Chief Executive Carlos Tavares would exit when his contract expired in early 2026. It was surprising, then, that the automaker subsequently announced he was resigning with immediate effect on 1 December. A temporary Interim Executive Committee helmed by John Elkann will steer the company until a permanent successor is named in H1 2025.