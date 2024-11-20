Stellantis hopes to win over US with flexible new platform

Stellantis remains focused on providing a flexible product portfolio as battery electric vehicle (BEV) uptake remains sluggish in its key North American market. On 19 November 2024, the automaker announced STLA Frame, its new multi-energy platform that will eventually support internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, hydrogen, BEV, and extended-range EV (EREV) powertrains. It will initially be offered in the latter two configurations.
