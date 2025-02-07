Stellantis deepens AI investment with in-car voice assistant

Stellantis is deepening its relationship with large language model (LLM) and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) player Mistral AI. On 7 February 2025, the automaker announced that their collaboration was moving beyond engineering, data analysis, sales and manufacturing, and into AI-powered in-car assistants.

Stellantis has proved an enthusiastic early adopter of GenAI, incorporating it across brands like Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. Although a wave of new executive appointments following the ousting of former Chief Executive Carlos Tavares is expected to shake up the company’s overall strategy, it appears that investing in AI will continue to be a mainstay.