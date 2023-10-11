Steer-by-wire must target the driving experience before ADAS 

The hydraulic system has dominated vehicle design for over a century. Paired with manual steering gearboxes, it enabled precision handling and proved durable when properly maintained. However, with the ever-increasing technological complexity of vehicles, it is steadily becoming outdated. Common issues, such as hydraulic fuel leaks and mismatched power assist functions that reduce manoeuvrability at low speeds, can compromise modern driving features such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).