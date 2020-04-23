‘Spoofing’ becomes the automotive industry’s latest cyber threat

Researchers have found ways to trick global positioning systems, leaving Level 2 autonomous vehicles in serious danger. By Freddie Holmes

   April 23rd, 2020

It is well known that modern vehicles can be remotely hacked, leaving occupants at the mercy of bounty-hunting hackers. This is not an inflammatory statement—various research-led attacks have demonstrated how steering, braking and acceleration can be manipulated from a laptop miles away from the scene. The question many now ask is how increasingly automated vehicles can be protected against nefarious cyber attacks in the wild….

