Solar tonneau covers could lower grid dependency for pick-ups 

There is a strong correlation between electric vehicle (EV) drivers and solar panel owners. An April 2023 study by UK charging app Zapmap has revealed that EV owners are seven times more likely to have solar panels installed in their homes than their non-EV counterparts. The interest from this demographic has contributed towards a push to incorporate solar options within EVs themselves, ranging from the December 2022 launch of the battery electric/solar hybrid vehicle Lightyear 0, to the imminent arrival of solar add-on technology for vehicles.