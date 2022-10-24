Snapshot on Rastatt: fluid handling in the EV age

The shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electrification is demanding a radical transformation for many automotive suppliers. Those that move quickly enough could find themselves playing in a lucrative space with tremendous growth opportunities; those that don’t could be out of the picture entirely.

Fluid handling specialist TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) is in the midst of a product portfolio shift and has been repositioning for an electric future under the business strategy ‘Take the Turn’. Central to this transformation is the establishment of a network of E-Mobility Innovation Centres (e-MICs), designed as locations to spotlight its growing capabilities around electric vehicle (EV) fluid requirements. The idea is that customers around the world can visit the e-MIC in their region to discover how TIFS could help improve the performance, cost and efficiency of their EV products.

“We are taking you on a journey behind the scenes of this pioneering facility to show what the future of fluid handling will look like,” Chief Executive and President Hans Dieltjens told media at a tour of the first e-MIC location in Rastatt, Germany.