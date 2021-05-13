Silicon carbide takes EV power electronics to the next level

Power electronics and their semiconductors must also handle heat efficiently, writes Freddie Holmes

The materials used within an electric vehicle (EV) battery have come under close scrutiny in recent years, with the use of different elements such as cobalt seemingly on the way out. The metals, ceramics and composites that can be used by the semiconductors in an EV’s power electronics has also become a hot topic.

The importance of the semiconductor in modern vehicles became acutely apparent in the early stages of 2021 as a supply shortage left many of the world’s major automakers hamstrung. In an EV, semiconductors power key components such as the traction inverter and on-board charger (OBC). These dictate not only how the vehicle drives, but also how quickly it charges. Silicon carbide (SiC) has emerged as a popular semiconductor material and is beginning to supplant silicon in these applications.

SiC is well suited to high voltage applications and

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content