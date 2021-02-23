The software-loaded car hit hard by microchip shortage

The digital revolution has been pushing the automotive industry in a new direction over the past decade, with software content in vehicles growing exponentially. Some estimates suggest that electronics and semiconductor materials could account for as much as 45-50% of the value of a car by 2030. Driven by demand for connected content and electrification, the shift has proven a technical and financial challenge for automakers and suppliers—but a manageable one. Then came COVID-19, which not only interrupted the smooth running of factories and shipments, but also unearthed flaws in the supply chain which threaten an already vulnerable industry….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference