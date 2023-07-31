Should e-mobility shift the narrative to small batteries?

Some players in the electric mobility (e-mobility) space are divided on whether batteries or charging infrastructure will resolve one of customers’ greatest apprehensions: range anxiety. A 2019 survey by Volvo Cars found that 65% of customers worried about it after purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), although this subsequently dissipated over time. However, the spectre of the issue—whether it remains legitimate or not—has caused some OEMs to focus on creating bigger batteries to produce more range. Indeed, models like the 2020 Hummer EV has a 212kWh cell that is five times larger than the industry average.
