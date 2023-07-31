Should e-mobility shift the narrative to small batteries?

A concept electric vehicle from battery manufacturer Nyobolt disputes the idea that larger batteries are a viable industry solution. By Will Girling

Some players in the electric mobility (e-mobility) space are divided on whether batteries or charging infrastructure will resolve one of customers’ greatest apprehensions: range anxiety. A 2019 survey by Volvo Cars found that 65% of customers worried about it after purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), although this subsequently dissipated over time. However, the spectre of the issue—whether it remains legitimate or not—has caused some OEMs to focus on creating bigger batteries to produce more range. Indeed, models like the 2020 Hummer EV has a 212kWh cell that is five times larger than the industry average.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here