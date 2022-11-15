Faster charging starts with EV batteries, not charge points

The allure of ultra-fast charging is that it would enable the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience to be more akin to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Energy company E.ON, for example, has a network of 3,000 ultra-fast 175kW stations in Europe, offering a 100-mile charge in around ten minutes.

However, lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are highly sensitive to temperatures outside of 15 to 35 degrees Celsius, and a lack of consumer education about the deleterious effects of charger overuse has resulted in purported incidents of rapid battery deterioration. Yet, this is an understandable consequence of drivers wanting to ensure they’ll have enough charge for their travel needs.