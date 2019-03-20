Shared mobility: good on paper, but what about in real life?

Los Angeles has developed a reputation for urban gridlock and entrenched car culture, prompting the frequently heard observation, ‘Nobody walks in LA’. The city admittedly faces an uphill battle to reverse this. To start with, it’s home to about 4 million people, making it the second largest city in the US. Covering an area of 503 sq miles, the population density hovers around 8,000 people/sq mile—crowded, by US standards. That’s reflected very clearly on the roads. In 2016, it officially had the worst road congestion in the country, with motorists stuck in traffic for up to 104 hours every year. But much has happened over the past three years….