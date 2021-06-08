Self-driving might be fractionally easier to pull off in the last-mile sector

A May 2021 video from YouTube blogger Joel Johnson underlined the challenges that remain in self-driving vehicle development. The 35-minute upload shows a Waymo service operating in Chandler, Phoenix, where the developer is allowed to trial its autonomous vehicles (AVs) without a safety driver among a select group of customers. In the video, the vehicle repeatedly gets stuck along a busy intersection, due in part to the construction work cones deployed in the right lane. To stop the vehicle holding up traffic, a roadside assistance team is deployed, but on two occasions, the vehicle effectively ‘runs away’ from the team, driving off before they can board.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research