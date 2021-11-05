Russia’s truck market braces for another torrid period

Sales are rebounding, but with ongoing COVID-19 strains and global chip shortages it is crises aplenty for Russian truckmakers. By Freddie Holmes

Russia’s passenger car market remains volatile, but the truck sector has shown signs of resilience. Order backlogs are in part due to rising demand, but also a sign of supply chain constraints. The hope is that things will get back on track mid-way through 2022, but nothing is certain at this stage. For now, recovery appears to be ongoing.

One of the country’s leading domestic brands, Kamaz, reported in October that revenue had surged to more than Roubles 169.09bn (US$2.37bn) over the first nine months of 2021, up from around Roubles 128.37bn the year prior. There are positive signs also for brands such as Scania, Mercedes-Benz and MAN, with output from foreign brands rising 88.9% in the first four months of 2021. Figures for the second half of 2021 are yet to be released, but the production pipeline appears strong; so strong in fact that Kamaz has amended its normal vacation schedule to handle increased order volumes in January 2022.

DAF Trucks Russia
DAF says the build quality and fuel efficiency offered by its latest models is attracting new buyers

But as if a global pandemic were not challenging enough, manufacturers have

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here