Researchers aim to reduce AV decision times to 20ms

The timeline for autonomous vehicles (AVs), particularly SAE Level 4 robotaxis, is becoming less certain as low ROI and safety concerns constrain progress.
In January 2023, city officials in San Francisco wrote to the California Public Utilities Commission in an effort to stymie the expansion of services offered by Waymo and Cruise. The complaints followed a handful of incidents throughout 2022, where AVs blocked the city’s traffic for hours and impeded emergency vehicles. The letter argued that maintaining carefully restricted operating zones offers “the best path toward public confidence in driving automation and industry success in San Francisco and beyond.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us