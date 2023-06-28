Renewable generation is key to zero-emissions travel

What if drivers could have greater control over their energy bills, while simultaneously charging their car for free via self-generated renewable power? By Jordan Brompton

Thanks to significant investment into vehicle design, in-car technology, charging range and real-world performance from the world’s leading OEMs, owning an electric vehicle (EV) has never been more attractive. There are now upwards of 75 different models available to drivers in the UK alone. That’s five times more than the somewhat limited selection of just five years ago, and each model boasts some of the most advanced functionality and capability ever seen on the roads.

Within the next five years, manufacturers have committed an additional US$1.2tr spend into furthering the marketplace. Tesla is working on a smaller vehicle platform that could cost half as much as the hugely popular Model 3, while Volkswagen will channel US$100bn toward expanding its portfolio. Toyota expects to boast a range of 30 EV models before 2030, and will have transitioned Lexus’ entire portfolio to electric powertrains alongside. Ford is further increasing its spending level (currently at US$50bn), Mercedes-Benz has earmarked US$47bn and BMW US$35bn, while Stellantis (parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Opel, Jeep, Citroen and many more) is planning an aggressive battery programme, aiming to achieve 400 gigawatt hours of capacity.

Range anxiety has been effectively addressed, with some EVs now capable of travelling north of 450 miles on a single charge. What’s more, with more than 42,000 public charging points now operational in the UK (across 24,909 locations), concerns over access to reliable infrastructure is quickly becoming yet another distant memory.

However, amid soaring energy bills and the biggest cost of living crisis in more than half a century, uncertainty around running costs is rising up the agenda as a previously unforeseen barrier to adoption. This is completely understandable in a challenging and unpredictable climate. But what if drivers could have greater control over their energy bills, while simultaneously charging their car for free via self-generated renewable power?

Harnessing clean, green, renewable energy

Many drivers are already relishing the switch to EV, with the number of fully electric vehicles on British roads now surpassing 760,000. However, it’s safe to say that the majority of those vehicles are using charging solutions that draw power directly from the national grid. While the environmental impact is still far lower than that of an internal combustion engine, the cost of charging is rapidly falling in-line with traditional fuel costs.

Myenergi is one company offering an alternative approach with a domestic charging solution that doesn’t rely on an increasingly volatile energy market. Its zappi ‘eco-smart’ device can harness power generated by domestic renewable generation to power an EV. Using self-generated power means that drivers can effectively charge their EV at home for free. The product development team specifically designed features and functions to give zappi users complete control of their charging experience. Paired with the myenergi app, they can set timers to utilise economy tariffs, use the boost function and monitor devices.

With around 80% of EV charging currently taking place at home, it’s important to ensure users have the right technology to make plugging in as quick, painless and cost-effective as possible.

But is there really widespread demand for solar EV charging? Recent insight from Solar Energy UK found that 130,596 PV panels were mounted on UK rooftops last year, almost the same volume as total installations from 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined. What’s more, a survey from Zap Map revealed that almost 29% of installations are purchased by EV owners; a rapidly growing trend.

On the road with self-generated energy

Self-generated charging for EVs could prove a real gamer-changer for the automotive industry. The promise is that drivers can purchase a new car knowing there is a workable financial solution, that following an initial investment, can help them charge and travel with the lowest emissions and at the lowest cost.

In addition to self-generation, EV charging is also helping to drive demand for investment in renewables in general, with the increasing demand for electricity underpinning the business case of many solar and wind generation projects. So even if drivers are not charging from solar at home, they are still helping to support the transition to a renewably-powered future.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Jordan Brompton is Co-founder of myenergi

The Automotive World Comment column is open to automotive industry decision makers and influencers. If you would like to contribute a Comment article, please contact editorial@automotiveworld.com