Renault’s restructuring–where is it heading?

Luca di Meo, Renault’s Chief Executive since 2020, has taken his time but set out his plans for the company in November 2022 and more recently has redefined the scope of the alliance with Nissan; at the heart of the new Renault strategy is dividing the company into distinct standalone units, similar to the recent three-way division of Ford into distinct businesses for electric vehicles (EVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and internal combustion engines (ICEs).