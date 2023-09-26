Quiet e-trucks merit new noise standards

Electric vehicles (EVs) produce much less noise during operation than their gasoline and diesel counterparts, and this difference plays out most clearly in the heavy vehicle segment.

The significant noise reduction offered by electric fleets could radically revamp delivery operations in urban and residential areas, extending the hours they can operate and thereby slashing road congestion and improving operational efficiency for fleets. But just how big of a difference can battery propulsion make, and what’s the best way to measure and certify it?