Precision at the core of the autonomous vehicle map

Creating a mobility network around the AV means that the map of the future must be even more precise than any today. By Jack Hunsley

   May 17, 2019

Ensuring an autonomous vehicle (AV) is capable of driving seamlessly and safely without human intervention is perhaps the most multifaceted challenge the automotive industry has ever faced. Achieving such a goal will require huge degrees of cooperation and expertise in order to tie together the required perception, algorithms and data needed to convince the general public that the future of mobility will no longer require human drivers. One element at the heart of this equation is that of the map.

