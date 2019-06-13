Platooning has great potential—so what’s holding it back?

Platooning technology has the potential to transform the trucking industry worldwide. But though many predictions have been made as to when it will be ready for a wide-scale roll-out, so far none have come true. The theory behind the process is almost deceptively simple—a series of connected trucks closely follow each other on roads, with a driver at the helm and trailing manned autonomous vehicles making up the rest of the cavalcade, leading to increased aerodynamic capabilities, improved fuel efficiency and lower running costs. The logistics of introducing platooning to the world’s highways, however, have been more difficult than anticipated….