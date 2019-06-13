Platooning has great potential—so what’s holding it back?

Platooning technology has the potential to transform the trucking industry worldwide. But though many predictions have been made as to when it will be ready for a wide-scale roll-out, so far none have come true. The theory behind the process is almost deceptively simple—a series of connected trucks closely follow each other on roads, with a driver at the helm and trailing manned autonomous vehicles making up the rest of the cavalcade, leading to increased aerodynamic capabilities, improved fuel efficiency and lower running costs. The logistics of introducing platooning to the world’s highways, however, have been more difficult than anticipated….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference