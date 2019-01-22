Paccar-Toyota collaboration deepens as fuel cell trucks gain ground

Recent announcements indicate burgeoning interest in hydrogen big rigs, writes Freddie Holmes

   January 22, 2019

Fuel cell truck developments appear to have lagged slightly in comparison to fully electric variants, but things are picking up. At CES 2019, Paccar showcased a hydrogen fuel cell truck that had been jointly developed by its Kenworth brand and Toyota. In addition,…

Close
Close