On its way: Leapmotor EVs start their journey to Europe

Despite Europe’s punitive import tariffs, the first batch of Leapmotor electric vehicles (EVs) has left the port at Shanghai destined for Europe. The European offensive comes through the Leapmotor International joint venture (JV) with Stellantis, formed in late 2023. At the time of the partnership’s announcement, Stellantis said that it planned to leverage Leapmotor’s “tech-first EV ecosystem” to help meet the electrification targets under its Dare Forward 2030 strategy. Those targets include a 100% passenger car battery electric sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck battery electric sales mix in the US by 2030.
