Nuance spin-off Cerence to accelerate AI for mobility

Nuance Communications has established a global name for itself as an expert in conversational AI. For the automotive industry, this has been applied to voice recognition and cognitive assistants for car infotainment and communication systems. But rapid technology developments and changing mobility preferences are emerging faster than ever expected, demanding more time and manpower. For Nuance, the time has come to spin off its automotive operations into a separate company.

As of 1 October 2019, Cerence Inc will become the new brand identity. The name was designed to bring together visual and linguistic associations with intelligence, experience, serenity and control. Visually, the new logo has been inspired by the right and left sides of the human brain, blending art, science, experience and innovation. It’s a complicated combination, but so too is the technology demand from today’s automotive industry. Overseeing the challenge of bringing Cerence to life is Richard Mack, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. As he tells Automotive World, there is more opportunity than challenge ahead….