Nokia study emphasises OEMs’ role in metaverse growth

According to Research and Markets, the global automotive metaverse market is projected to grow from US$1.9bn in 2022 to US$16.5bn by 2030, a CAGR of 31.4%. As the metaverse gathers pace, Nokia, in collaboration with business consultants EY, published a first-of-its-kind examination of enterprise and industrial metaverses in June 2023. The study, The Metaverse at Work, covers four key industries (including automotive), draws on input from 860 business leaders worldwide, and features 22 in-depth interviews with industry experts.