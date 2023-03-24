Nissan drivers could charge their brains at car dealerships

Nissan has developed a brain stimulation programme for Formula E drivers that could be repurposed for non-racing drivers. Called ‘Brain to Performance’, the programme was launched in July 2021 with studies conducted at the University of Essex in England and the Campus Bio-Tech in Geneva, Switzerland. It was later tested at the New York City E-Prix in July 2022 before implementation for racing season nine (2022/2023) for the Gen3 electric car race era.