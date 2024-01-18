Mobility-as-a-Service will flourish in 2024, claims Free Now

As the desire for car ownership declines in Europe, consumers increasingly favour eclectic, convenient, and sustainable MaaS options. By Lee Monks

A European survey commissioned by Hamburg-based mobility service provider Free Now has concluded that the popularity of sustainable, app-led transport options will continue to rise in 2024 as personal car ownership declines. The research was carried out by Kantar across the continent in August-September 2023.

