Mobility-as-a-Service will flourish in 2024, claims Free Now

A European survey commissioned by Hamburg-based mobility service provider Free Now has concluded that the popularity of sustainable, app-led transport options will continue to rise in 2024 as personal car ownership declines. The research was carried out by Kantar across the continent in August-September 2023.
