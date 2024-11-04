Mitsubishi Motors anticipates much stronger H2

Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) began 2024/25 anticipating a negligible drop in full-year operating profit and has stuck to this forecast, but the 13% drop over the first six months means there is some heavy lifting to be done in H2. Second-quarter group revenue fell 2.2% to ¥680bn, as wholesale volumes fell by 6.5%, but the sales mix, pricing and exchange rates were favourable.
