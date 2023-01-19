Milence CEO outlines European truck charging roadmap

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) estimates there will be 270,000 battery electric medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles operating in Europe by 2030. These zero-emission trucks will need 40,000 to 50,000 heavy-duty vehicle charging points by then, each with an output between 350kW to 500kW. Despite these operating needs, the charging infrastructure for battery-electric trucks is currently “almost completely lacking.”