Micromobility leads North America’s MaaS movement

Cities across North America have been drowning in traffic congestion for years. Efforts to turn drivers into riders continue, and as city planners look to limit the presence of vehicles full stop, micromobility and public transit is coming to the fore.

TomTom’s annual traffic index, which gauges congestion in major cities around the world, ranked Mexico City as having the busiest roads in North America in 2020, followed by Vancouver and Los Angeles. Prior to the pandemic in 2018, Mexico City ranked ninth in the world for congestion. Traffic management company Inrix, which runs a similar study, ranked New York City third overall in its 2020 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Studies have shown a significant decline in