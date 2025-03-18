Mazda tightens its belt amid inflationary pressure in Japan

Following its quick rise from 2.3% in October 2024 to 3.6% in December, inflation in Japan has held at 4% since January 2025, and Mazda is tightening its belt. On 18 March, the automaker announced a ‘Lean Asset Strategy’ to enhance its value as a niche player through the better utilisation of existing assets while pushing to develop new battery electric vehicle (BEV) technologies by 2030. Mazda calls this year the “dawn of electrification” for its brand.