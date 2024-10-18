Maintaining ICE after 2035 would weaken EU auto, says T&E

Although some are calling for the maintenance of ICE in Europe after 2035, this could be both unnecessary and deleterious for the industry. By Will Girling

Europe’s automakers have struggled to maintain momentum for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as regulatory pressure to decarbonise intensifies. As pessimism set in during Q3 2024, many reined in their previously ambitious sales targets. Meanwhile, the regional industry is grappling with how to respond to China’s BEVs, which are often cheaper and more advanced than domestic players can currently match. The EU is imposing import tariffs to try to level the playing field, though these are unpopular among automakers themselves.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show on 15 October 2024, BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse weighed in on how to reinvigorate the region’s decarbonisation plans. In his view, altering the EU’s 100% BEV by 2035 target to allow for the continuation of internal combustion engines (ICEs) will keep Europe competitive and mitigate China’s advantage. "To maintain the successful course, a strictly technology-agnostic path within the policy framework is essential,” he said, according to Reuters.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here