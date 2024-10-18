Maintaining ICE after 2035 would weaken EU auto, says T&E

Europe’s automakers have struggled to maintain momentum for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as regulatory pressure to decarbonise intensifies. As pessimism set in during Q3 2024, many reined in their previously ambitious sales targets. Meanwhile, the regional industry is grappling with how to respond to China’s BEVs, which are often cheaper and more advanced than domestic players can currently match. The EU is imposing import tariffs to try to level the playing field, though these are unpopular among automakers themselves.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show on 15 October 2024, BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse weighed in on how to reinvigorate the region’s decarbonisation plans. In his view, altering the EU’s 100% BEV by 2035 target to allow for the continuation of internal combustion engines (ICEs) will keep Europe competitive and mitigate China’s advantage. "To maintain the successful course, a strictly technology-agnostic path within the policy framework is essential,” he said, according to Reuters.