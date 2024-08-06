Lucid plans to introduce cheaper EVs through cost efficiency

While Lucid’s Q2 2024 revenue was up year-on-year, it’s still maintaining heavy losses, making the pursuit of cost efficiencies essential. By Will Girling

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors posted revenues of US$200.6m in its Q2 2024 earnings report, representing a 33% improvement on the previous year. The company produced 2,394 vehicles during the period, bringing its total for H1 to 6,232, or 69% of its 9,000 target for 2024. Total liquidity stood at around US$4.3bn.

In a 5 August statement, Peter Rawlinson, Chief Executive and Chief Technology Officer at Lucid, commented that he was “very encouraged” by the company’s momentum. "The tremendous financial value potential our technology enables is now becoming better recognised.” Lucid’s 2025 Air Pure model received a 146 miles per gallon equivalent rating from the US Environmental Protection Agency—based on an 84kWh battery producing 420 miles of range, or five miles per kilowatt hour. At the time of writing, this makes it the most efficient vehicle in the world of any powertrain.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here