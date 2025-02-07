Location data advances: a live map in every vehicle

Location data is taking on a greater role in the move towards software-defined mobility. Today, a vehicle’s navigation system can offer not only driving directions but also flag potential road hazards and provide pivotal environmental data for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). With developments in artificial intelligence (AI), map updates are moving steadily closer to real-time. This changes the fundamental role of mapping within the vehicle.

“Mapping has evolved from being about navigation to being about safety,” says Here Technology’s Chief Executive Mike Nefkens.