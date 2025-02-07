Location data advances: a live map in every vehicle

Here Technology’s Chief Executive Mike Nefkens shares the roadmap for ubiquitous in-vehicle mapping. By Megan Lampinen

Location data is taking on a greater role in the move towards software-defined mobility. Today, a vehicle’s navigation system can offer not only driving directions but also flag potential road hazards and provide pivotal environmental data for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). With developments in artificial intelligence (AI), map updates are moving steadily closer to real-time. This changes the fundamental role of mapping within the vehicle.

“Mapping has evolved from being about navigation to being about safety,” says Here Technology’s Chief Executive Mike Nefkens.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/location-data-advances-a-live-map-in-every-vehicle/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here