Living laboratories: Toyota and others plan to birth real connected car solutions

Toyota’s Woven City is one of several bold projects which, by building from the ground up, aim to give cities ideas for scalable connectivity solutions. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 15, 2020

This year at CES, Akio Toyoda walked on to stage illuminated by a projection of Mount Fuji. The Toyota President and Chief Executive was there to discuss the company’s plans for a project near the base of the cultural landmark: ‘Woven City’, 175-acre ‘prototype town’, fully connected by sensors and data. For connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) mobility developers, it is a powerful opportunity to trial technologies amidst a real life population that will call the city home. Along with Toyota employees and their families, Toyoda envisaged retirees, retailers, visiting scientists and industry partners making up the initial population of roughly 2,000….

