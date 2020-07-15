Living laboratories: Toyota and others plan to birth real connected car solutions

This year at CES, Akio Toyoda walked on to stage illuminated by a projection of Mount Fuji. The Toyota President and Chief Executive was there to discuss the company’s plans for a project near the base of the cultural landmark: ‘Woven City’, 175-acre ‘prototype town’, fully connected by sensors and data. For connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) mobility developers, it is a powerful opportunity to trial technologies amidst a real life population that will call the city home. Along with Toyota employees and their families, Toyoda envisaged retirees, retailers, visiting scientists and industry partners making up the initial population of roughly 2,000….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference