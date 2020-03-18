LIVE: Coronavirus impact on the auto industry

Words such as “unprecedented” are too often used casually, but the impact of coronavirus on the manufacturing industry is just that; the automotive industry in particular faces challenges never before experienced in peacetime, and never on a global basis. In the face of disrupted supply chains, falling demand and societal lockdown, the entire industry is preparing to grind to a halt. The enormity of such as situation is only now becoming clear.

As the situation unfolds, Automotive World’s LIVE page will keep readers updated on the latest developments….