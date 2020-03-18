LIVE: Coronavirus impact on the auto industry

Keep track of the automotive industry's response to the coronavirus

   March 18, 2020

Words such as “unprecedented” are too often used casually, but the impact of coronavirus on the manufacturing industry is just that; the automotive industry in particular faces challenges never before experienced in peacetime, and never on a global basis. In the face of disrupted supply chains, falling demand and societal lockdown, the entire industry is preparing to grind to a halt. The enormity of such as situation is only now becoming clear.

As the situation unfolds, Automotive World’s LIVE page will keep readers updated on the latest developments….

Close
Close