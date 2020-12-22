Life after COVID: mobility hits the reset button

The global automotive industry was completely knocked off course by the novel coronavirus. Transport demand disappeared almost overnight, with most of the world’s population subject to stay at home orders. Supply chains ground to a halt, factories closed and companies scrambled for cash. As the immediate health concerns abated and lockdowns lifted, new mobility patterns and priorities began to emerge. Determined to build back better—greener, cleaner and more efficient—the industry is now poised on the threshold of a new normal….