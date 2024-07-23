Lawsuit alleges Toyota is misleading consumers about FCEVs

Toyota’s bullish position on hydrogen vehicles is facing growing scrutiny. On 10 July 2024, a class action lawsuit was filed in California federal court alleging that the automaker has engaged in, among other things, “fraudulent concealment and misrepresentation” of the realities of owning the fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai. The lawsuit was filed by a group of Mirai owners and lessees and also alleges that Toyota has violated California’s Business and Professions Code Sections 17200, the California False Advertising Law, and the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.
