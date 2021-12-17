Kodiak Trucks CEO on long-haul trucking’s autonomous future

Will self-driving cars ever become a reality? Perhaps, but recent months have proven that the path will be anything but smooth. In April 2021, Waymo Chief Executive John Krafcik quit, later followed by its Chief Financial Officer and head of automotive partnerships. US media outlets speculated that executives at the company had grown frustrated with the slow pace of progress. Meanwhile several autonomous developers have faced serious operational controversies. Most recently, Parisian taxi firm G7 removed Tesla Model 3 vehicles from its fleet in December 2021 after one was involved in a fatal collision, although the cause remains unclear.