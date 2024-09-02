John Bozzella: new tech spurs high-stakes policy environment

John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, shares his take on the industry’s evolution. By Megan Lampinen

Automotive manufacturing is a capital intensive, high-asset business where players make long-term investments on a future ten years away or more. That’s hard enough, but today’s industry also happens to be undergoing a radical transformation in terms of technology and regulation. A big part of the remit for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is ensuring that policymakers receive input from stakeholders to help shape the sector’s roadmap. President and Chief Executive John Bozzella suggests the policymaking process should ideally produce pragmatic, durable automotive regulations and rules that can withstand any political currents and provide stability to businesses.

He oversees a team seeking to guide the industry’s transformation towards a cleaner, safer, smarter future. The organisation took its current form, and name, in 2020 following the  combination of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers. Today it represents the entire auto industry, from automakers to autonomous vehicle innovators, semiconductor producers, battery manufacturers, and safety innovators.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has only been in its current form for four years but you have worked closely with automakers for much longer. How would you characterise the evolution of this industry during that time? 

I’ve been in this industry for more than 25 years, through good times and challenging times, but I’ve never worked at such a time of promise and excitement for personal transportation. Cutting-edge innovation is occurring across the industry: zero-carbon, electrified propulsion, automation and connectivity, changing use and ownership models. Our members are creating vehicles that push the boundaries of technology, design, and performance. This is all against the backdrop of regulatory, market, and political uncertainty.

