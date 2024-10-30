Is there really a market for US pick-ups in Europe?

Stellantis recently announced that it would sell the electric Ram pick-up in Europe starting in the second half of next year. Ford’s F-150 Lightning and various GM pick-ups are also available in Europe, sold through independent importers and in just a few countries, notably Norway, Switzerland and Germany. European sales of pick-ups mainly involve much smaller than the US behemoths. However, pick-up sales in 2023 were up by over 30% to nearly 144,000, although this is still down on the 180,000 sold in 2019, pre-COVID.