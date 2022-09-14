Is a lack of consumer familiarity harming AVs’ reputation?

The global autonomous vehicle (AV) sector is becoming more ambitious. August 2022 alone has brought significant developments in several markets: in the US, General Motors announced that it was substantially expanding the mileage of its Super Cruise network—an SAE Level 2 driver assistance system featured in its cars; the UK government announced a £100m (US$116m) R&D package in support of its goal to have self-driving cars on public roads by 2025; and China introduced new legislation that enables Level 3 vehicles to operate on the streets of Shenzhen, with Level 4 road tests already underway.

Market database Statista forecasts that the global AV market will grow from US$27bn in 2021 to US$62bn in 2026. The prospect of self-driving vehicles operating in every major market before the end of the decade looks increasingly likely. However, will anybody want to ride in them?