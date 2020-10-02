Outgoing CEO says Scania is well placed for Russian recovery

Russia’s truck market has made a strong recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a national lockdown back in March. New truck volumes tumbled 32.5% year-over-year in April, but by July the decline slowed to just 1.1% compared to the same month of 2019.

The economy is expected to remain in a deep recession for the remainder of the year, but truckmakers are confident that 2021 will see a return to strength. Scania is typically one of the more successful European truckmakers in Russia, and in August registered the third highest volumes behind domestic powerhouses Kamaz and GAZ.

Wojciech Rowiński, former Chief Executive of Scania Rus LLC, who was succeeded on 1 October 2020, told Automotive World how the truckmaker is set to navigate the coming months….